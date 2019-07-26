Zucchini cakes make a rich and delicious side dish

If you have extra zucchini in your garden, this recipe from Tinky Weisblat is a great way to use them up!

You can see Tinky in concert in a performance called, “Do It Again! A Gershwin Celebration” on Sunday, August 4th at 2 PM at the Federated Church in Charlemont. It’s a benefit for the Mohawk Trail Concerts. For more information, call 413-339-4747.

“Summertime” Zucchini Cakes

Ingredients:

1 egg, lightly beaten

1-1/2 teaspoons canola oil

2 to 3 tablespoons minced onion

1 clove garlic or 1 garlic scape, minced

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

lots of freshly ground pepper

1 cup grated zucchini, lightly drained in a dish towel

1/2 cup flour

oil as needed for frying (olive oil is tasty; canola is less likely to burn)

Cooking Directions:

In a bowl combine the egg, oil, onion, garlic, cheese, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Stir in the zucchini, followed by the flour. Pour enough oil into a nonstick frying pan to coat the bottom of the pan. Heat the cooking oil over medium to medium-high heat until it shimmers.

Place heaping spoonsful of the batter into the pan, about 4 to 5 at a time. Flatten them slightly and cook them until they are golden around the edges and can be turned, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn them over and fry them until they are golden on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes longer. If you need to add a bit more oil during this process, do so. Drain the pancakes on paper towels and serve them warm.

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

Diabetic

Heart Healthy

High Fiber

Low Calorie

*Low Carbohydrate

Low Cholesterol

Low Fat

Low Sodium

Vegan

*Vegetarian