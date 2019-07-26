Zucchini cakes make a rich and delicious side dish

Breaking News
If you have extra zucchini in your garden, this recipe from Tinky Weisblat is a great way to use them up!

You can see Tinky in concert in a performance called, “Do It Again! A Gershwin Celebration” on Sunday, August 4th at 2 PM at the Federated Church in Charlemont. It’s a benefit for the Mohawk Trail Concerts. For more information, call 413-339-4747.

“Summertime” Zucchini Cakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons minced onion
  • 1 clove garlic or 1 garlic scape, minced
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • lots of freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup grated zucchini, lightly drained in a dish towel
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • oil as needed for frying (olive oil is tasty; canola is less likely to burn)

Cooking Directions:

In a bowl combine the egg, oil, onion, garlic, cheese, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Stir in the zucchini, followed by the flour. Pour enough oil into a nonstick frying pan to coat the bottom of the pan. Heat the cooking oil over medium to medium-high heat until it shimmers.

Place heaping spoonsful of the batter into the pan, about 4 to 5 at a time. Flatten them slightly and cook them until they are golden around the edges and can be turned, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn them over and fry them until they are golden on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes longer. If you need to add a bit more oil during this process, do so. Drain the pancakes on paper towels and serve them warm.

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

Diabetic
Heart Healthy
High Fiber
Low Calorie
*Low Carbohydrate
Low Cholesterol
Low Fat
Low Sodium
Vegan
*Vegetarian

