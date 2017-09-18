Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Puerto Rico prepares for massive protest to expel governor
Top Stories
East Longmeadow police investigating thefts from unlocked cars
Award-winning lamb at Logan County Fair under investigation for performance-enhancing drugs
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announcing 2020 run for Congress, challenging Neal
7-alarm fire reported in Natick
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin – Chapter Ninety-Eight Trailer
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Yael Grobglas
Top Stories
The Outpost – This Is One Strange Town Scene
Preview The 100 – Matryoshka
The 100 – Matryoshka Scene
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Andrea Navedo
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Local professor shares his first-hand account of Apollo 11 from the NASA control room
Top Stories
Everyone can participate at Holyoke Rows
Top Stories
Monster Jam roars into town this weekend!
Flavorful cajun-style salmon with mango salsa and barbecue
Summer 2019 swimsuit styles and how to find a figure-flattering fit
STEM@Work: a unique paid internship program for high school students
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announcing 2020 run for Congress, challenging Neal
Mobiquity App
Upgrade to the new WWLP News App
Cooling Centers
Cooling centers open in western Massachusetts
More cooling centers
Trending Stories
Award-winning lamb at Logan County Fair under investigation for performance-enhancing drugs
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announcing 2020 run for Congress, challenging Neal
7-alarm fire reported in Natick
Crumbling Concrete Commission holding meeting Monday in Monson
Weather Alert: Downpours and storms this afternoon into tonight