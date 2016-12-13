Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Springfield man sentenced for trafficking heroin and crack cocaine
Top Stories
After ‘Send her back!’ chant, Ohio rally a test for Trump
Parts of Hampden County affected by storm
Springfield man arrested on cocaine trafficking, speeding charges after traffic stop in Sturbridge
Half-price pet adoptions for a day at Dakin Humane Societies next week
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Justin Baldoni
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin – Chapter One Hundred Scene
Top Stories
The 100 – The Blood Of Sanctum Trailer
Preview: The 100 – Adjustment Protocol
The 100 – Adjustment Protocol Scene
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Ivonne Coll
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Personalize your wall decor with trendy word art
Top Stories
Smartphone tips for seniors
Top Stories
Cider pairing dinner to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
Celebrating community gardening in South Hadley
Check out what we found at Brimfield Antique Flea Market with a professional auctioneer
Paintbox Theatre presents: Dinosaurs!
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
More
Thousands of toys collected through 22News Toys for Tots campaign
Trending Stories
Springfield man sentenced for trafficking heroin and crack cocaine
After ‘Send her back!’ chant, Ohio rally a test for Trump
London Stock Exchange acquires Refinitv in $27 billion deal
Springfield man arrested on cocaine trafficking, speeding charges after traffic stop in Sturbridge
Half-price pet adoptions for a day at Dakin Humane Societies next week