Porch thieves return sick kid’s wrestling belt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/CNN) – Thieves in Delaware stole a package off of a porch, but they returned it after learning it was a gift for a sick child.

Timothy Vick, Jr. is battling a brain tumor. To cheer him up, the 5-year-old’s parents saved up to order him a replica WWE Championship Wrestling Belt, so they could send it off to be refurbished to look more like the real thing at a cost of $2,000.

His dad, Timothy Vick, Sr. said, “I just wanted to give him something that he could remember and have to last him forever.”

But surveillance video showed two women taking several packages off the manufacturer’s porch in Washington. One had Timothy’s belt inside.

Days after police released video of the thieves, the belt showed back up on the manufacturer’s porch, along with a four-page handwritten apology that said, “Never in a million years would I have expected I would have stolen from a sick five year old. I have a six year old myself and I am ashamed of what I did.” The writer also claims to be addicted to drugs and homeless.

The belt’s maker, Sergio Moreira, said it’s a sad story on both sides.

“When you take something and it belongs to a five-year-old child, living the life that Timmy’s lived so far, words can’t express how I feel for these people.”

