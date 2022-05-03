SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley announces the distribution of $1.05 million in emergency food and shelter funds.

Programs such as the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) are a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Services are brought to individuals and families who suffer from homelessness or hunger. Funded programs are built to expand local support of food, shelter, and services.

All EFSP funds in Hampden County, South Hadley, and Granby are administered by The United Way Pioneer Valley (UWPV).

“We are honored to be the vehicle through which these funds get allocated to the community, to the people most challenged with finding food and shelter,” Paul Mina, President, and CEO of UWPV, stated. “We are especially grateful to our local board partners at Catholic Charities, the Red Cross, etc. who help us make this happen.”

EFSP funding distributed $1,054,877 to 22 local non-profit organizations. The money is for existing shelter and food services and not for building new programs.