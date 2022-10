SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, to announce a $1.5 million grant to support the Cyber Security Center in Springfield.

This is part of Congressman Neal’s long-standing cybersecurity initiatives throughout western Massachusetts. This news conference is to be held Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Union Station at 55 Frank B. Murray St.