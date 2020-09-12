1 dead, 1 critically injured in Attleboro stabbing; person of interest in custody

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ One person has died and another was critically injured after both were stabbed in Attleboro Friday evening, 12 News has learned.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the incident occurred at a home on Leroy Street.

He said upon arrival, first responders found two women suffering from critical stab wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals where one succumbed to her injuries.

The victim was later identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office as Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro.

Heagney said the neighborhood is secure and they have a person of interest in custody.