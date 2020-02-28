1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting near WVU campus

(WOWK) – One person is dead, and two suspects are in custody, according to University Police, after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near West Virginia University’s downtown Morgantown campus.

“Multiple agencies responded to support our department at the scene,” said UPD Chief W.P. Chedester. “We appreciate their cooperation and assistance as our investigation continues.”

The medical examiner has been called. University Police is not releasing additional information at this time as its investigation is ongoing.

Counselors from WVU’s Carruth Center are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents.

College Park is part of the apartment living area east of the main campus.

(ORIGINAL STORY) MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to WVU’s campus alert system, University Police are investigating a shots fired incident near campus.

According to WVU Alert, the scene is now clear.

The system posted an alert at about 4:00 a.m. regarding a shots fired incident near Building 20 at College Park.

Authorities say it is safe to resume normal activities.

There is no word yet on any injuries at this time.

Police are asking for help from the public if they have any information, and if so, to contact University Police at 304- 293-3136.