Millsfield, NH – On the morning of Monday, May 29th, around 10:00 AM, Robert Van Vlaanderen, of Berlin, New Hampshire sustained fatal injuries after rolling a Utility Terrain Vehicle into a ditch while pulling a log alongside Millsfield Pond Road.

It was determined that the 63-year-old was gathering wood with a friend utilizing a winch and cable that was mounted to the front of a UTV.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division, they had been winching and gathering wood for approximately thirty minutes in one direction. Van Vlaanderen then wanted to winch a specific log that required winching in the opposite direction. After repositioning the UTV, he began to drag the log alongside the road. During this time the UTV started to slowly slide towards a ditch.

Evidence and statements at the scene by Fish and Game Law Enforcement showed that there was sudden and non-purposeful acceleration while pulling the log with the UTV, causing the machine to go over a small rock headwall around a culvert. The machine then rolled onto its side causing fatal injuries to Van Vlaanderen.

Van Vlaanderen was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported by Bryant’s Funeral Home.

Conservation Officers say Van Vlaanderen was operating a machine that was not his own, he was not seat belted and did not have a helmet on at the time of the crash.

Errol Fire Department and Errol Rescue responded to the initial call and assisted in the recovery. New Hampshire Conservation Officers and New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene as well.