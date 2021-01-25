1 killed in Las Vegas-based bus rollover crash near Grand Canyon, 5 critically injured

ARIZONA (KLAS/AP) — An Arizona sheriff’s office is investigating a tour bus crash that killed one person and injured dozens of others, including five seriously, officials said Saturday.

The Las Vegas-based bus crashed Friday and rolled over in northwestern Arizona while headed to a Grand Canyon viewpoint on the Hualapai Reservation.

The Mohave County Communication Center said around 12:21 p.m., they received multiple calls that a tour bus had rolled and landed on its side at approximately milepost 5 on Diamond Bar Road.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says at least 48 occupants, including the driver, were in the vehicle when the incident happened on Diamond Bar Road.

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined and no information was available about the vehicle’s speed or other circumstances that might be related, a MCSO spokeswoman said.

A fire official who responded to the scene said Friday that speed appeared to be factor.

E DIAMOND BAR RD Opened From N PIERCE FERRY RD

To SKYWALK RD Due to INCIDENT — Mohave Co. Roadwork (@mohaveroads) January 23, 2021

The scene out here near Meadview, Arizona where the deadly tour bus crash happened earlier today is clear. The Mile Marker 5 sign on Diamond Bar Rd. was ripped from the ground. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/o8Q1aNcQaj — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) January 23, 2021

This is what we know:

45 people transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC)

Three critically injured, two others airlifted to Las Vegas

One fatality

The rest sustained minor injuries and were released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson from Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The identities of the deceased and injured are not being released at this time.

In a statement issued late Friday, the Hualapai Tribe and its businesses said they were saddened by the rollover and that safety is the highest priority for guests, employees and vendors.

