$1 million Massachusetts lottery ticket claimed on winner’s birthday

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Charlton resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Stewart Burlingame of Charlton has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game on his birthday, February 27th.
The ticket was bought at Charlton Gas & Market, located at 28 Worcester Road in Charlton. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
55 $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 “Diamond Millions” Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.
