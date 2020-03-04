$1 million Massachusetts lottery ticket claimed on winner’s birthday

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Charlton resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Stewart Burlingame of Charlton has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game on his birthday, February 27th.

The ticket was bought at Charlton Gas & Market, located at 28 Worcester Road in Charlton. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

55 $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 “Diamond Millions” Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.

Latest News: