1 October shooting site remains hallowed ground

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The week of October 2nd, 2017, the festival site was already booked. A huge tech conference was in Las Vegas with plans to host music at the Las Vegas festival grounds.

It never happened.

The last event at the festival grounds ended in gunfire on October 1, and it hasn’t been used since.

With plans on the horizon by MGM Resorts International to change that, 8 News Now wanted to spend part of the weekend near the hallowed ground.

It’s Las Vegas’s open wound. Covered in black like a shroud. Fifteen acres of pain that bleeds heartache, suffering and tragedy.

For those who survived the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre. For those who lost loved ones on October 1, 2017, time will never be more than a Band-Aid.

“I’m going to come here every single anniversary because that is the right thing to do,” said Katlyn Stevie Hallgren, survivor.

She is forever changed after surviving the shooting with her mother and sister.

Just like last year, Hallgren makes sure to leave a mark at the festival grounds that left such a mark on her.

“I wrote 58 for the 58 angels who lost their lives,” she said.

On this Sunday, it’s quiet and has been now for two years. Only the occasional sightseer stops by.

From time to time, 1 October survivors like Hallgren come to the grounds to pay respects. To get closure. To heal the wound.

“Even though people lost their lives, you should still feel that love for them. That’s what they’re asking.”

MGM Resorts has decided it’s time to move forward. Last month, it announced plans to start transforming the site. Part parking lot, part athletic complex, at least for now.

The company says details are still being sorted out.

“I don’t think anybody should build on this,” Hallgren said. “This should be a healing garden, even though there already is one. This is where it happened.”

Katlyn Stevie Hallgren, a survivor of 1 October.

For survivors, it’s where it keeps happening.

However we see these grounds, survivors see it more vividly, and wish they could turn the other way.

“I have to honor the victims. I have to live the music for them,” Hallgren said.