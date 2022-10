SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department were called to 11 Emery St. around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, one occupant was withdrawn. That occupant has been taken to a local hospital and appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash. 22News has contacted the Springfield Fire Department and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.