10-year-old boy to mow 50 yards for seniors, veterans and people in need

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF/CNN) – They say if you turn your passion into a job, you’ll never work a day in your life.

When that passion is something most people hate doing, you’ll never need to invest in marketing.

“I really like mowing,” says Aidan Carty.

Aidan is obsessed with yard work.

“It’s cool to watch the grass change from really tall to really short. You can actually see it chopping the stuff,” he said of his favorite machine, the weed eater.

So naturally, when Aidan heard about the 50-yard challenge, he asked his parents to sign him up.

“I wrote me a little sign that said, I accept the 50 yard challenge,” Adian said.

His mom snapped a picture of him holding the sign and sent it to Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

That’s the organization behind the challenge that champions boys and girls across the country to offer free lawn service to 50 people.

Aidain’s mother, Sabrina Carty said, “He mows for disabled people, vets, elderly, single moms, people who can’t or don’t have the time.”

Aidan is just one of 5 kids in Missouri and 9 in Kansas participating in the challenge

The 5th grader accepted the call to action earlier this month. His most recent task was removing tree debris and mowing overgrown grass at the home of a senior citizen.

“There were a whole bunch of snakes slithering around in the yard,” Aidan recalled.

His mom, Sabrina says Aidan has always been thoughtful. “I’m just very proud of him. He keeps asking, ‘Mom is there anybody that needs my help?'”

The 10-year-old has two yards on tap next week. He’s hoping his desire to help others inspires his peers to do the same.

“To get kids that spend time indoors, playing on their Xbox or phones, to go outside and actually be interactive with nature, actually be outside.”

Aidan hopes to one day own his own lawn service