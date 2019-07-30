10-year-old celebrates one year as local businessman

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 10-year-old from Holyoke is celebrating a huge milestone in his life: the one year anniversary of his very own recycling business, ODs Recycling.

What started out as a quest to save money for Christmas turned into a business venture to ‘Keep America Clean’ and save money for college. Orion Shearer collects and recycles cans and bottles around western Massachusetts and saves the tabs to donate to Shriner’s Hospital in Springfield.

In one year, Orion had 408 customers including 29 local businesses.

“I had fundraisers, street clean ups, fairs, events, tours, letters, calls, trips. collecting tabs for charity, even plastic tops for a buddy bench to donate,” Orion Shearer wrote on Facebook. “Stickers, shirts, came out. I sponsor my own race team, getting awards, tv time, been in the newspaper, recognized by so many.”

What more could a 10-year-old ask for?

“The answer is easy a better year coming,” Orion said on Facebook. “I’m proud to announce my total collected is 172, 328 to date for cans/bottles in a year, i manage to save over 2, 400 lbs. in can tabs. Currently over 200lbs. at my house now. I like to thank everyone so so much. I will continue to work hard too shoot for 250, 000 in my second year.”

22News is meeting up with Orion Tuesday to talk more about his first year as a businessman. Follow @MonicaWWLP on twitter for updates throughout the day.

Related: