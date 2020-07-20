10-year-old girl delivers uplifting notes to her neighborhood

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — A young Valley girl is uplifting her neighborhood with messages to get through these uncertain times.

“I have not gotten mine yet. I’m waiting for it anxiously like everybody else who hasn’t gotten one,” said Rosa Balandran after looking inside her mailbox.

It is a special note that has become the talk of this Las Brisas subdivision in Weslaco.

“We would see health care providers that live in our neighborhood that would receive it,” she explained about posts her neighbors made on her neighborhood social media group page. “They were just so happy to receive it and it made their day.”

These notes are written with uplifting messages like “The sun will come out tomorrow.”

All the inspiration of 10-year-old Melanie Chavez.

“It’s the thought that matters,” Chavez said as she doodled on a note.

With a marker and paper in hand Melanie has dedicated the last few weeks to spreading love in her community.

“People are so alone right now and I feel like they don’t have a voice, but I just want to make them happy, so I made these cards,” Chavez said.

Since starting she has delivered 300 notes and she is not stopping just yet.

“She should be finished with our subdivision by this week and then she’ll start making the ones for family friends and for other people that are asking for those letters from other places,” Melanie’s mother, Jennifer Chavez said.

Melanie said these cards are also a way of saying thanks and showing support for her community.