100-year-old WWII veteran to march in Ludlow Memorial Day Parade

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Ludlow’s Veteran of the year and Honorary Parade Marshal Carlos “Charlie” Santos marched in Ludlow’s Memorial Day Parade Monday.

Director of Veteran’s Services for the town of Ludlow Eric Segundo told 22News, Santos is a veteran who grew up in Ludlow and fought in WWII from 1942-1945.

Segundo said Santos was injured at Monte Casino, Italy on April 1, 1944, and received the Purple Heart.

He suffered injuries to his legs and that’s when doctors told him he was paralyzed.

Santos was in the hospital for 14 months and was told he couldn’t walk again, but he proved them wrong in Monday’s parade, displaying his bravery and strength.

American Flags lined the streets of Ludlow to honor the brave men and women who died while serving our county.

“We are here to remember our fallen soldiers and this is a way to show respect of their ultimate sacrifice,” James Chartier a Veteran from Ludlow said.

Wanda Walsh is a gold-star mom that was in Monday’s parade. She lost her daughter that was in the National Guard in 2014.

Memorial Day is a day that allows her daughter to be remembered.

“They need to be honored and when they don’t come home it’s very important for us to remember them because that’s the worst thing for a parent is to think that our children will be forgotten,” Walsh said.

The parade ended with a ceremony at Ludlow’s Veterans Memorial.

