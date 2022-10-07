Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Eulogio Rodriguez, 44, of Springfield faces multiple charges of enticing a child under 16 and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child.

22News was in Springfield District Court Friday when Rodriguez appeared in front of a judge. According to court documents, Rodriguez attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl and other young children on separate occasions in the area of Murray Hill Avenue and Liberty Street. Reports say that the man would frequently park a black SUV on the street and try to entice children into going with him in the car. In another instance, he allegedly tried to give a different young girl a bike.

In one instance on September 30th, when one girl refused to leave with him, Rodriguez allegedly placed $30 in her shirt pocket. Court documents say that this was a common occurrence when children declined to his offers. After the incident, Rodriguez called 911 numerous times to report a stolen vehicle, as well as to notify the police that he had received an “Amber Alert” claiming his vehicle had been used for a kidnapping. Springfield Police note that Rodriguez never met with police to file an official report and that there had been no Amber Alerts issued that day.

Bail was set for $100,000 at Rodriguez’s arraignment. If he posts bail, Rodriguez must wear a GPS bracelet and stay away from children under 18. He’s due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on November 3rd