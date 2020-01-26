104-year-old veteran receives 25,000 Valentine’s cards

STOCKTON, Calif. (WTEN) — He’s got a Purple Heart. now he just wants Valentine’s hearts.

Major Bill White, 104, has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and gratitude from people around the world, KOVR reports.

For Valentine’s Day, the world war II marine veteran had one wish: to receive just a few Valentine’s Day cards.

Operation Valentine turned out to be a huge success.

Major White has already received over 25,000 cards and gifts from people around the globe thanking him for his service.

Some came from as far away as Brazil and Japan.

“Gifts. A lot of handmade items. Cards are coming from schools. Locally. Fire departments. Police departments. A lot of handmade stuff,” White said. “And the cards are not only signed but written messages on it. It’s just overwhelming.”

Others were made by students at Larson Elementary School in California.

“Makes me feel good inside because he fought in the war for us, so I wanted to make him happy by drawing a Valentine’s Day card,” said Nolan Palicio, a student.

Another student read what they wrote on their card to White: “You are brave, you are kind, you are a hero.”

“When it first started, I thought maybe we’d get 100, maybe 1,000 at most. I never expected the amount of cards…” White said.

With three weeks left to go until Valentine’s Day, there’s no telling how big Major White’s pile of well wishes will grow.