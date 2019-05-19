104th Fighter Wing honors fallen airmen with re-dedication ceremony

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Barnes Air National Guard honored former airmen who sacrificed their lives for our country with its annual re-dedication ceremony Saturday afternoon in Westfield.

The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base remembered 13 “fallen heroes” for its rededication of its F-100 Memorial Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony honors and remembers fallen airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The F-100 monument was originally dedicated on May 17, 1987 as a symbol to honor fallen unit members who passed away in aviation related events.

104th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Peter Green, told 22News, “We invite the families in for the ceremony to remind them that we are always thinking about them and also to remind our new members of the 104th Fighter Wing what that memorial stands for.”

A key mission of the 104th Fighter Wing, equipped with the F-15 Eagle, is “aerospace control alert,” providing armed fighter jets that are ready in a moment’s notice to protect the Northeast from airborne threats.

The unit is responsible for protecting a quarter of the nation’s population and one-third of its gross domestic product 24/7.

Saturday was a day for family members to pay tribute and remember their loved ones who risked their lives to keep us safe.

