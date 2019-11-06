104th FW to dedicate memorial to Maj. Gen. George W. Keefe

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is scheduled to honor the late Major General George W. Keefe with a memorial dedication Friday.

Keefe was the first Air National Guardsman to serve as the adjutant general of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He first enlisted into the Massachusetts Air National Guard in 1956 as a crash fire rescue specialist. Keefe reached the rank of master sergeant before commissioning as an officer.

The Logistics Readiness Complex on Barnes ANGB will be dedicated to Keefe during a ceremony Friday afternoon.

Keefe also earned enshrinement at the U.S. Air Forces Enlisted Heritage Hall at Maxwell Air Force Base as one of the few general officers who rose from the ranks of enlisted airman to two-star general.