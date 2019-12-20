$10K reward offered in the disappearance of Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police are looking for several items in the hopes of locating Vanessa Morales.

Officers are looking for a multi-colored polka dot comforter, car seat with base and possible attached teething keyring, and an Eddie Bauer First Adventure backpack diaper bag.

Police said Holloway used the items to care for Vanessa daily, and believe they may still be with her or were thrown away.

Police said it’s because all of those items were taken that they think she’s still alive.

“When you see things like that, that are missing that would be used to care for a child, that gives us the impetus that she is still out there and she’s with someone,” Lieutenant Patrick Lynch said in a news conference.

If found, the items should not be touched. Police should be called at (203) 735-1885.

Holloway, 43, was found dead in her home on Myrtle Avenue on Dec. 2 after a welfare check.

Her 1-year-old daughter, Vanessa, has last seen days earlier. State and federal officials have been searching for her ever since.

On Tuesday, Vanessa’s father, 43-year-old Jose Morales was arrested in connection with her disappearance and Holloway’s death.

However, he has not been charged in either case.

Officers still believe Vanessa is alive and said that their main focus is finding Vanessa.

“We are not looking to arrest or start criminal proceedings against whoever has Vanessa; we just want her returned to her family,” the department said in a news release Tuesday.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to bringing Vanessa home or for anyone who has the unharmed child in their possession.

So far, police have found what may have been bloody clothes from the house in a donation bin. They are waiting for test results on that. They also have been pouring through hundreds of hours of security camera videos from the time of Vanessa’s disappearance.

Those who saw Morales on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, or Dec. 2, are asked to contact the FBI tip line at (203) 503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885 or through Tip411.