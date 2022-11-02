(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Health Policy Commission will be hosting its Annual Health Care Cost Trends Hearing Wednesday.

This year’s theme is called “Ten Years of Cost Containment in Massachusetts: Charting the Path to Affordability and Equity for the Next Decade.” The 10th year corresponds to the tenth anniversary of the Commonwealth’s landmark health care cost containment legislation.

New HPC Policy recommendations consist of the following:

Strengthen accountability for the healthcare cost growth benchmark

Constrain excessive provider prices

Make health plans accountable for affordability

Advance health equity for all

Implement targeted strategies and policies

The hearing will focus on the persistent challenges still facing the healthcare system, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and policy changes to make healthcare more affordable. It begins with remarks from Governor Baker and U.S. Senator Edward Markey.