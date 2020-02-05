$11.6-million in climate change funding awarded to Massachusetts cities and towns

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Baker-Polito Administration is awarding $11.6 million in grants to cities and towns through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program.

The MVP program provides communities with funding and technical support to identify climate hazards, develop strategies to improve resilience, and implement priority actions to adapt to climate change. Eighty-two Massachusetts cities and town are now enrolled in the MVP program.

Over $1 million in MVP Planning Grants were awarded to 38 cities and towns to pursue a community-led planning process to identify vulnerabilities to climate change and priority actions. Results of the workshops and planning efforts inform existing local plans, grant applications, and policies. When complete, these municipalities will be eligible for MVP Action Grants to implement priority on-the-ground projects.

Over $10.5 million in MVP Action Grants were awarded to 52 cities, towns or regional partnerships to implement projects that build local resilience to climate change in the Commonwealth’s third round of MVP Action Grant funding. Projects are focused on proactive strategies to address climate change impacts and may include retrofitting and adapting infrastructure, detailed vulnerability assessments or design and engineering studies, stormwater upgrades, dam retrofits and removals, culvert upgrades, drought mitigation, actions to protect environmental justice communities and improve public health, energy resilience, mosquito control initiatives, and implementing nature-based solutions such as wetland restoration and floodplain protection.

The following western Massachusetts communities will receive funding to complete the MVP planning process in 2020:

*Bernardston-$20,000

*Hatfield- $20,000

*New Marlborough- $20,000

*New Salem- $27,000

*Northfield & Warwick- $39,000

*Rowe- $20,000

*Shutesbury- $27,000

*Southampton- $22,000

*Westfield- $32,000

The following communities were awarded Action Grants in 2020:

*Adams & Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership- Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership Regional Adaptation & Resilience Project $1,489,956

*Amherst- Climate Action, Adaptation and Resilience Plan $100,000

*Deerfield- Flood Resiliency Through Green Infrastructure in Deerfield $572,250

*Erving-Wheelock Culvert Repair/Replacement and Data Redundancy $64,000

*Holyoke- Impervious Surface Mapping for Resiliency Planning and Implementation $93,850

*Monson-Energy Resiliency for Town Hall-EOC-Police HQ Facility $75,000

*Monterey- Enhancing Flood Resiliency through Culvert Improvements along the Konkapot River in Monterey Town Center $57,893

*Northampton- Restoring the Pine Grove Golf Course for Climate Resiliency $225,000

*Palmer- RT 181 Culvert Replacement & Culvert Infrastructure Assessment $26,000

Comprehensive Master Plan $112,500

*Pelham- Pelham Severe Weather Mitigation Project $140,000

*Pittsfield- Mill Street (Tel-Electric) Dam Removal Project $99,000

*Plainfield- Transportation Infrastructure Improvement, Inventory, and Prioritization Plan$33,550

*Sheffield, New Marlborough, & Sandisfield- Rural Dirt Road Resilience: Assessment, Pilot Study, and Recommendations Report $123,972