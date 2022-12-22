SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was graduation day at American Medical Response in Springfield for 13 trained EMTs that are now ready to handle whatever medical emergencies they encounter.

This is the latest class of the Earn while you Learn Program, a highly motivated group of young people promising to live up to what’s expected of them.

“Growing up, watching the ambulances drive by saving people, along with the fire department, police department… just being able to be here is surreal,” said Dion Kehon, an EMT graduate.

“What’s music to my ears on this workforce development initiative we put forward, is that the majority of the graduates are Springfield residents,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Springfield AMR not only graduated a new class of EMT’s, but they also cut the ribbon for expanded facilities at their headquarters. The service now has four additional ambulances to meet whatever challenges come their way.