13-year-old victim of YouTube burn challenge speaks out

SOUTHFIELD, MI (CNN) – A Michigan teen is warning others about the dangers of a YouTube challenge.

It’s one she knows well because it put her in the hospital for months.

13-year-old Miyah Landers’ body went up in flames, and she ran for help.

“As I’m getting out of the bed, she runs past our bedroom, on fire from her knees to her hair,” Brandi Sholar, Miyah’s mother, said.

Her mother Brandi Sholar says she was in a panic as she extinguished the flames.

“I was scared. I was terrified that I was about to lose my daughter. It was so much fire and all she was doing was crying,” Sholar said.

Miyah spent two months bed-bound in a hospital in a body suit of bandages.

Nearly a year later, the teen is speaking out about the horrifying experience and what happened.

Miyah says, she and a couple of friends decided to mimic the fire challenge they saw on YouTube.

It’s a disturbing challenge when a person uses a flammable liquid to light themselves on fire. Typically, with water nearby.

Miyah says, a friend tried it and accidentally set her on fire.

“Don’t do it because it’s not worth it. it’s just not worth it,” Miyah said.

She now wants to advocate on behalf of burn survivors.

She started a clothing line and is in the process of putting together care packages with inspirational messages to share with other burn victims at local hospitals.

“I feel obligated to. I’ve been through it, so I feel like a need as if I have to help,” Miyah said.

It’s been almost a year since half of Miyah’s body was burned and she’s finally back to doing the things she loves, like playing sports and styling hair.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.