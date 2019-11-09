14-year-old girl arrested after man found dead in home

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI/CNN) – Philadelphia police are holding a 14-year-old girl in connection with what they call an extremely troubling murder.

Home security video shows the 14-year-old girl rummaging around the home of 59-year old Al Chernoff.

She was the last person seen in the Fox Chase home.

Neighbors had asked for a wellness check on Chernoff after seeing some unusual activity.

His dead body was discovered, tied to his bed early Tuesday morning.

The victim had a massive head wound, slashes to his chest and appeared to have been beaten to death with a two-by-four.

The girl’s family saw the video and turned her in to police for questioning, working through their attorney.

“It’s an unfortunate situation we are going to pretty much let the facts come out through the investigation,” Defense Attorney Howard Taylor said.

Police say the victim, Al Chernoff, did not have a criminal record.

In fact, he was an Army veteran and was employed at the Philadelphia International Airport.

A noted animal lover, Chernoff donated a lot of his spare time to building shelters for feral cats.