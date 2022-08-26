SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Square One’s Campaign for Healthy Kids has been funded for the second consecutive year by The Enterprise Holdings Foundation. The total amount of this year’s gift exceeded $14,000.

Enterprise Holdings Foundation makes the contribution possible through its ROAD (Respect Opportunity Achievement Diversity) Forward program for FY22. In addition to improving social equity, this initiative is employee-driven.

In presenting the donation, Shawn Fleming, Group Human Resources Manager, said, “We are so proud to continue to support Square One in its commitment to providing opportunities for children and families in greater Springfield, for a second year. Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is a company-wide priority for Enterprise Holdings, and we’re committed to strengthening our community with the help of outstanding organizations like Square One.”

“We were beyond excited to learn that Enterprise selected Square One to receive this very generous gift, again this year” added Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development & Communication for Square One. “Our success in serving the children and families in our region is dependent upon the generosity of business and individuals who recognize the need to support our important work. We are so grateful to the Enterprise Holdings Foundation for this amazing gift!”

Nearly 700 local nonprofits were awarded Enterprise Holdings’ inaugural ROAD Forward grants last summer to address social and racial equity gaps affecting youth and families.