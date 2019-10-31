1  of  2
150 animals rescued from two homes

by: WTAE/CNN

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAE/CNN) – A disturbing case of apparent animal cruelty and neglect in Pennsylvania.

Roughly 150 animals – dogs, cats and chickens – rescued from squalid conditions at two locations Wednesday.

Officials said a large number of the cats were being kept in a rundown church. They did not appear to have access to food or water.

Officials said there were also cats living in crates in the dark basement of a home, along with 20 chickens.

“The conditions are truly horrible. They’re filthy conditions. There are a lack of veterinarian care — mostly upper respiratory infections,” said Kristen Tullo.

The Humane Society is helping with the rescue.

According to local media, the DA is pointing the finger at a woman who is facing charges of aggravated animal cruelty in a separate case.

