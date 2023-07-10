(NewsNation) — Over 150 law enforcement officers from more than 15 local and federal agencies are in a manhunt for escaped Pennsylvania inmate Michael Burham, police said Monday.

Police describe Burham, 34, as a “survivalist” with military training who is prepared to withstand the elements and conceal himself.

The jail from which Burham escaped is located in northern Pennsylvania, about 18 miles from Jamestown, New York, and just outside the Allegheny National Forest.

Small campsites and stockpiles were located in the forest, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said. At a news conference Monday, Bivens said the stockpiles included supplies that will assist with prolonged stay in a wooded area.

Burham escaped from a jail in Warren, Pennsylvania, by climbing up on exercise equipment and using tied-up bedsheets to escape from a window.

He was being held on a $1 million bond on kidnapping, burglary and arson charges, as well as being the prime suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin.

Burham is also associated with the carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple while trying to escape capture.

Authorities say they cannot stress how dangerous Burham is, and are urging local residents to be aware when they are out and about.

Authorities are using drones, helicopters and dogs to search a remote area not far from the prison.

However, a majority of the search is happening on foot due to the rough terrain.

The Pennsylvania State Police has assumed control as the search expands through the county and into the state of New York.

The U.S. Marshals is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to Burham’s arrest. Warren County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward.