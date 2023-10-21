SAVOY, Mass. (WWLP) — One person was displaced after multiple units were called to a structure fire in Savoy on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Savoy Fire Department received a report of a fully involved structure fire. Mutual aid was called in, bringing departments from Cheshire, Adams, Windsor, and Florida to assist with the blaze.

Additional water tanks were used from the Northern Berkshire tanker task force. The cause of the fire was an extension from a chimney fire that quickly spread into the walls of the 150-year-old building.

Despite all the efforts, the the building had to be torn down in order to extinguish the fire and deem the area safe.