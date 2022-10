AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator John Velis is to announce $150,000 in state funding for road and infrastructure projects in Agawam, Tuesday morning at the Agawam Department of Public Works.

The funding was secured in the American Rescue Plan legislation, passed by the Senate and House, and signed into law by Governor Baker last winter. Road improvements on Hamilton and Moore Street in Agawam are two of the projects that the funding will go towards.