(WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced funding for similar workforce training programs for all 15 of the Commonwealth’s community colleges this week.

One-third of the $15-million in funding will specifically focus on boosting training programs in the healthcare industry.

“These grants complement our administration’s ongoing work to address the skills gap by building additional training capacity at all the Commonwealth’s community colleges so people have opportunities to gain hands-on skills and knowledge in growing industries,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “It is crucial that we provide more residents with quality training options and eliminate the gaps between what skills the Massachusetts workforce has, and what skills employers need.”

“We are so grateful to our community college partners who know that education is a lifelong journey and want to help provide individuals in our communities with the tools they need to achieve success in the Massachusetts’ workforce,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “These grants will enable more people to transition to new jobs in high-demand occupations where employers are hungry for talent.”

A collaboration between Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) and the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges (MACC) will be responsible for administering the grant program in conjunction with the Executive Office of Education, Labor and Workforce Development, and regional Workforce Investment Boards.

Populations with historically higher unemployment rates will be helped, the training programs will identify barriers to employment as well.

“One of the goals of these grants is to help address shifting economic conditions that occurred for many residents brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, and persistent racial inequities and workforce challenges that existed in the Commonwealth before the pandemic,” said Education Secretary James Peyser. “We anticipate these new training opportunities will make it easier for more people to move into high-demand, higher paying careers.”

“Our partnerships with community colleges across the Commonwealth are so important to the work we are doing to train the unemployed and underemployed for meaningful, long-lasting careers,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. “These regional training programs in high-need sectors are a win-win for employers and jobseekers.”

“As House Chair of the Higher Education Committee, I know well the outstanding work our community colleges do to educate and prepare our residents for well-paying, high-quality careers,” said Rep. David Rogers, (D-Cambridge) co-chair of the Joint Committee on Higher Education. “These grants will enhance that work, giving our residents access to training programs in high-demand industries such as healthcare, education, and cybersecurity. These programs are simply essential to succeed in our dynamic knowledge-based workforce; it is great to see them get a boost.”

Each school will receive $735,000, leaving just under $3.45 million to be distributed to community colleges based on local student enrollment and demand for the programs.

Workforce Training funding was provided to the following community colleges: