18 shots fired at parked car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say no one was hurt, after more than a dozen shots were fired at a parked car in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood overnight.

Springfield Police Sgt. Mark Jones told 22News the department’s “Shot Spotter” system picked up the sound of 18 shots being fired in the area of 69 Ranney Street at around 11:40 Monday night.

Jones says the shots were fired at a parked car, which had no one inside.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the case.