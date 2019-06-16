19 year old in critical condition after slipping off cliff edge at Thacher State Park

THACHER PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager is in critical condition after he fell over the edge of an overlook at John Boyd Thacher State Park early Saturday morning.

Officials say that, Dylan J. Dunney, 19, of Guilderland, had crossed the barrier at an overlook and slipped off the cliff. When officials arrived at the scene, they could hear Dunney calling out for help.

The Albany County Sheriff’s office used their Search and Rescue Team to locate Dunney who they say had fallen 150 feet down and was located nearly 400 feet away from the cliff face.

A two-stage rescue operation was performed to safely bring him back to the top of the cliff where he was flown by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dunney remains in critical condition and officials say that drinking was involved in the incident.