WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator John Velis will be allocated over $1 million in funding for Westfield High School. The funding was included in the state’s budget, which was passed earlier this summer.

This will go toward improvements at the high school, including science labs, tennis courts, and school security. Velis also secured 5 thousand dollars for Westfield High School’s Community Closet, which provides numerous students and families with clothing, food, and personal care items.