TILTON, N.H. (WWLP) – Some people in central New Hampshire felt a minor earthquake early Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.1 magnitude quake was centered in Tilton, New Hampshire, which happened at 1:46 A.M.

The USGS received 27 reports of people feeling the quake, all in the immediate area of Tilton.

Magnitude 2 quakes are considered weak earthquakes, producing only light shaking.

Tilton is located in central New Hampshire, north of the state capital of Concord.