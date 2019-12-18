2 cowboy hat-wearing pigeons now in custody, 1 still at large

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another pigeon with a cowboy hat on it’s head has been safely captured. The pigeon rescue group Lofty Hopes says “Billie the Pidge” is now safe.

They brought it to a veterinarian who says the hat was glued to the bird’s head.

“Cluck Norris” is the other bird they saved earlier this week. It’s hat was also glued on. The vet had to trim its feathers to take the hat off.

The rescue group is currently trying to safely capture “Coo-lamity Jane.”

It’s still unknown who put the hats on the birds.