2 face kidnapping charges after 4-day-old baby taken

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 4-day-old baby girl missing for several hours Saturday has been found unharmed and two people are facing kidnapping charges in the child’s disappearance.

Worcester police say officers responded to a gas station at about 9:15 a.m.

The baby’s mother told police she had gone out with an acquaintance she knew only through Facebook for a coffee at the woman’s invitation.

But when she went into the store, the woman drove away with the baby. The baby was located just after noon at a sandwich shop.

Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas, 19, and her alleged accomplice Daquan Jefferson, 23, were arrested at another restaurant a short distance away.

Both suspects are each charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child.