2 more field hospitals opening in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) – Two more field hospitals set up to deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients are opening in Massachusetts.

The hospitals at Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne and at the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s Recreation Center opening Monday can each handle about 100 patients who are not in critical condition but are not well enough to be sent home.

Field hospitals have also opened at the DCU Center in Worcester and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. A fifth is expected to open at UMass Dartmouth in about a week.

Massachusetts now has more than 38,000 cases and has reported more than 1,700 deaths.