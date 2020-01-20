20 places opening in western Massachusetts in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the new year comes new development in western Massachusetts. 22News is Working For You with a look at what’s projected to open in our area this year.

Pour Bar & Social Lounge | Feeding Hills

Open

















A unique bar and lounge called Pour has opened in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam. Owner Anneliese Townsend told 22News going to Pour is an experience. You won’t see the usual plethora of TVs around the bar, but instead one huge projector. Guests can also play table games and cornhole while socializing with their friends. Pour also serves craft beer, craft cocktails, boozy milkshakes and food.

Top Flight Nutrition | Holyoke

Open













Top Flight Nutrition is a nutrition club in Holyoke that sells smoothies and teas and also offers workout classes. The space is family friendly and has free wifi for anyone who wishes to go in and hang out.

Socialite Coffee Bar | Springfield

Open







Socialite Coffee Bar is a European-style cafe that opened on Allen Street in Springfield mid-January. It’s a spot for people to enjoy Onyx coffee and tea, as well as pastries, sandwiches, and salads.

Owner Ayse Karaaslan said she was inspired to open Socialite Coffee Bar after many family vacations to Turkey.

“The feeling of being welcomed in a warm, cozy atmosphere would leave me wanting more,” Karaaslan said. “The pastries were always so fresh and not too sweet. The food was always so pretty and healthy. I wanted to create a space here in Springfield where everything is made from scratch and definitely all natural.”

Wurst Haus | Northampton

Open







A casual German-themed restaurant ‘Wurst Haus‘ has opened in the former site of McLadden’s Irish Publick House in Northampton. According to the Bean Restaurant Group, it is a smaller version of The Student Prince and The Fort in Springfield.

The Wurst Haus will feature beers from Germany, Europe, and around the world.

Lotus & Compass Inc. | Chicopee

Open







Lotus & Compass is a boutique and yoga studio opening on Exchange Street in Chicopee Center. The boutique offers women’s clothing, accessories, and gift items. There is also a dedicated room for children to play in while their parents shop.

The accompanying Lotus & Compass Yoga studio is expected to launch in March 2020 after owner Melaney Houle finishes up her 200 hour Yoga teacher certification. Houle’s goal is to incorporate yoga into their bussiness’ broader mission of promoting empowerment and self-confidence to their customers.

Wingz & Wafflez | Springfield

Open







Wingz & Wafflez is an America bistro that draws from urban cultures’ finest comfort food. It is located on Island Pond Road in Springfield and serves meals like chicken and waffles, omelets, eggs and grits, burgers, and sandwiches. And for the late risers, breakfast is served all day long.

Raw Bar | MGM Springfield

Open

MGM Springfield has a new addition to its South End Market, with the opening of Raw Bar. The raw bar will offer locally-sourced seafood paired with local craft beers.

Raw Bar is open Friday and Saturday only, 5 to 11 p.m.

The LAVA Center | Greenfield

Opening January 31











The LAVA Center is a new arts incubator, black box theater, and community space. It’ll be located at 324 Main Street in Greenfield.

The LAVA center will host art events, classes, and workshops, and will also be a space to display and sell art made by local artists. The LAVA center will also be available for the public to rent for meetings, workshops, rehearsals, classes, and small performances.

The Hangar Pub | Agawam & South Hadley

Target opening: February 2020 & Fall-Winter 2020

The Hangar Pub is moving into the former site of Michael’s Pasta in the Pan on River Road in Agawam. There are currently five other Hangar locations in western Massachusetts, but Agawam will be the first location in Hampden County. Caleb Ritter of Hangar Pub Operations told 22News they are in the process of training staff and are about a month away from opening.

Ritter said a South Hadley location is also in the works and is expected to open during the second half of the year. It will be located on Granby Road.

Yaad Food | Chicopee

Target opening: March 2020





Yaad Food Jamaican Restaurant is opening a second location in Chicopee. Owners Alexis and Orlando currently operate Yaad Food’s original location in Indian Orchard.

According to the City of Chicopee, the couple is renovating the old Cabot Street Pub in order to open their new restaurant.

Crazy Seafood | West Springfield

Target opening: March – April 2020





















Opening in the former Bertucci’s in West Springfield, Crazy Seafood will bring cajun-style seafood and other delights to western Massachusetts. The restaurant also has plans for an outdoor patio in the future.

Crazy Seafood is looking to hire restaurant managers and and experienced chefs. Those interested should email crazyseafoodma@gmail.com.

InnerGlow Skin Studio | Wilbraham

Target opening: April-May 2020











InnerGlow Skin Studio is opening in the center of Wilbraham. The studio will specialize in JetPeel. The owner, Mary Theocles-Matthews, a Wilbraham native and professional esthetician, said she is excited about bringing this new needle-free technology to her customers. The studio will be located at 2 Crane Park Drive. For more information call 413-279-3283.



White Lion Brewery | Springfield

Target opening: Spring 2020







White Lion, Springfield’s first craft brewery, is coming to Tower Square. It’ll be the brewery’s first taproom location, although they’ve been brewing beer for nearly 10 years in the Pioneer Valley.

Cannabis Connection | Westfield

Target opening: Spring 2020













The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission granted a provisional retail sales license to Cannabis Connection in Westfield in early January.

It is now one step closer to becoming the first retail pot shop in Westfield. The provisional license issued by the CCC allows the company to start hiring staff and scheduling inspections of its constructed facility.

The building is located at 40 Industrial Park Road, right off Exit 3 of the Mass Pike.

FunZ Trampoline Park | Westfield

Target opening: Early 2020

A new trampoline park is coming to the old Bon Ton store in Westfield. The owner of the future trampoline park was approved for a special use permit last summer. In addition to trampolines, FunZ Trampoline Park is expected to have climbing walls, basketball, dodgeball, soccer, and a rope course.

Cat.Fe | Hampshire County

Target opening: Spring 2020

Cat.fe will be a place where humans can spend time with some feline friends in a relaxing environment. The cats at Cat.fe will be rescued from shelters in western Massachusetts.

Staff will be trained to care for the cats at Cat.fe to make sure it is a pleasant experience for everyone.

“Everyone is welcome at Cat.fe, including cat lovers, cat owners, people who love the company of animals, stressed students looking to relax, or simply someone who wants a fun, novel experience.”

Owners are still looking for the perfect location in Hampshire County, and hope to open this spring.

Stoneman Brewery | Charlemont

Target Opening: Spring 2020 (beer garden)/ 2020 (brewery)













This year, Stoneman Brewery not only has plans to open a new brewery in Charlemont, owner Justin Korby said they are also partnering with Berkshire East to build a summertime beer garden along the Deerfield River.

Korby, a former stone mason of 15 years, began brewing in his backyard in Colrain several years ago. Stoneman Brewery started in 2012 as the first beer CSA in the country selling shares of beer for a monthly pick up.

“At one point I was keeping Stoneman Brewery alive through contract brewing, working a separate full time job, and looking at over 10 serious locations writing up business plans for each one… I nearly gave up but I held on to the Dream of finding the perfect spot for a destination Farm Brewery.”

The destination farm brewery will be located on the Warfield Inn property across the mountain from Berkshire East. It’ll have a tasting room as well as retail sales and space for events.

Stoneman Brewery is one of the only breweries in Massachusetts that can use the ‘Local Hero’ (CISA) sticker on their beers. The guidelines are that 50 percent of the cost of raw ingredients have to come from locally sourced farms.

Wahlburgers | Springfield

Target opening 2020







Construction on the highly-anticipated Wahlburgers restaurant at MGM Springfield began on January 1.

The 4,500 square-foot restaurant will be at the corner of Main and Union Streets in downtown Springfield.

Wahlburgers is owned by the Wahlberg family, with notable actors Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission granted a one-year extension for the opening after construction was delayed last year. The restaurant is set to open sometime this year.

Arcpoint Brewing | Belchertown

Target opening: Fall 2020







Arcpoint Brewing Co. has been brewing and canning beer out of Belchertown for years now, but this year, they plan on opening a taproom in town.

The brewing company is run by two Air Force veterans turned business partners. The name of their beers and brewery have a theme of navigation, given their background in avionics.

Overland Lofts | Springfield

Target opening: November 2020

The historic Willys-Overland Building in downtown Springfield is being transformed into 60 market-rate apartments called the Overland Lofts. It’ll include retail space with a cafe and patio.