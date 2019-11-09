2020 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule Announced

TOLEDO, OH (WWLP) – ARCA Menards Series East officials announced on Wednesday the 2020 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule as part of a new era.

NASCAR acquired ARCA as it was announced at Talladega Speedway back in 2018.

The series will have seven races heading into the 2020 season.

The series will kick off their 2020 season at New Smyrna Speedway on Monday, February 10.

On Saturday, March 14. the series will head to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.

They will be apart of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 4.

They will head to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, May 16 and race at Berlin Speedway Raceway in Michigan on Saturday, July 25.

They will be apart of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Dover Downs International on Friday, August 21.

The series champion will be crowned at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 12 for a 125 lap race as part of the Full Throttle Weekend.



Matthew Wiernasz Photo