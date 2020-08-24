2020 Census: Over 75% of households have been counted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)– Beginning this week, the U.S. Census Bureau will release daily 2020 Census housing unit completion rates including the 2020 Census self-response rate and Non-response Followup completion rate.

76.5% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census as of Monday, with 12.1% counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, and 64.4% of housing units responding online, by phone, or by mail.

Check out what percentage of households in your state have been counted by census takers, as well as total response rates from across the country by using this link.