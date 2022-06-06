(WWLP) – The 2022 Massachusetts Democratic Convention was held in Worcester over the weekend.

State democrats announced their endorsements for Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll, and Quentin Palfrey.

The convention also picked endorsements for Secretary of the Commonwealth, Auditor and Treasurer.

Tanisha Sullivan was the pick for Secretary with William Galvin making the ballot.

For Auditor, Chris Dempsey scored an endorsement with Diana DiZiglio also on the ballot. And for Treasurer incumbent Deborah Goldberg got the automatic endorsement with no other democratic candidates running for that seat.