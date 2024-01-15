WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some voters are getting ready to submit their 2024 Vote By Mail Applications as the Presidential Primaries get closer.

Commonwealth voters will continue to receive their applications this week for the March 5th Primaries. “The application looks very similar to the ones that were sent out in 2022 and 2020,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, William Galvin. “These official mailings have the state seal printed on the outside, to help voters distinguish them from any political mailings they may also be receiving.”

It allows voters to apply for a mail-in ballot for a specific election. Those who select all elections, will also get their ballots for the September State Primary and November State Election.

“It’s important to just get your opinion for all of the elections. We are seeing issues that are important to all of us as Americans being dealt with. There is always something going on and I feel like it’s nice to be part of the change,” expressed Yasmine Murray of Springfield.

If you’re not enrolled but are interested in voting in a primary, you must select a party on your application. Local election offices are required to get presidential primary ballot applications in by February 27th.

