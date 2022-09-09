BOSTON (WWLP) – Twenty-one people were indicted in federal court in Boston on Friday for allegedly participating in drug trafficking organizations that moved large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl throughout central Massachusetts.

Jonathan Pizarro Gonzalez and Isaac Gonzalez are accused in the indictment of leading one such organization, based in Southbridge, that regularly used the U.S. mail service to send illegal drugs to customers and other dealers. Investigators say approximately 9 kilograms of cocaine and 800 grams of fentanyl were seized from packages sent through the mail during the investigation.

The following people have been charged with various possession and distribution charges related to cocaine and fentanyl.

Jonathan Pizarro Gonzalez, 30, of Southbridge;

Isaac Gonzalez, 31, of Southbridge;

Ismael Maysonet, 40, of Southbridge;

Nataly Vazquez Pizarro, 40, of Southbridge;

Jonathan Rivera Otero, 27, of Puerto Rico;

Jassiel Ortiz Cardona, 28, of Puerto Rico;

Josue Maisonet, 26, of Southbridge;

Kimberly Heck, 38, of Southbridge;

Edgardo Ramirez, 44, of Southbridge;

Jacob Fuentes, 47, of Southbridge;

Richard Watts, 27, of Southbridge;

Juan Lara Tejada a/k/a “Mayimbe,” 31, of Lawrence;

William Torres, 42, of Lawrence;

Julio Rivera Morales, 49, of Philadelphia;

Hector Luis Torres Rosario, 40, of Lawrence;

Leduis Esteves Cabrera, 26, of Lawrence;

Deborah Torres, 34, of Lawrence;

Clinton Ortiz, 38, of Southbridge;

Reinaldo Rosado, 39, of Southbridge;

Roberto Lopez, 34, of Southbridge; and

Henry Rodriguez-Ruiz, 47, of Southbridge.

“Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities here in Massachusetts,” said Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Boston Field Division. “Let these arrests and seizures serve as an example and be a warning to those who distribute poisons like fentanyl and cocaine, that DEA will aggressively and actively pursue and hold you accountable. This investigation demonstrates the strength and continued commitment of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners here in Massachusetts and our solid relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

“These defendants allegedly engaged in a large-scale criminal enterprise that sought to poison communities in Massachusetts and elsewhere with deadly narcotics. Today’s indictments should send a clear message that drug trafficking organizations operating in our Commonwealth will be rooted out, prosecuted and dismantled,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Those who exploit the vulnerable and pump lethal drugs into our neighborhoods for a profit are not welcome here. My office will stop at nothing to hold those involved accountable. Thanks to the exceptional coordinated work of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, North Shore and Central Massachusetts communities and beyond can rest knowing these alleged criminals have been removed from their neighborhoods. Our efforts will not stop.”

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is committed to preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail while also protecting our employees and the American public,” said Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division. “Today’s arrests reflect these values and should send a strong message to anyone who would attempt to use the U.S. Mail for illicit gain. This investigation highlights how the U.S. Postal Inspection and our law enforcement partners work together to disrupt Drug Trafficking Organizations that endanger our communities.”