22News and The CW Springfield currently unavailable on DIRECTV

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers, haven’t been able to watch 22News and the CW Springfield over the past couple of days. The satellite provider dropped more than 120 stations across the country, late Wednesday night.



This comes after DIRECTV refused to accept an extension of their distribution agreement with Nexstar Broadcasting Group, which is the parent company of 22News.



Nexstar has been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV, and offered to extend negotiations up to August 2nd, but – DIRECTV has refused to accept this offer.

22News wants everyone in western Massachusetts to have access to local news, community events, and NBC and CW network programming.

If you’ve been affected by this blackout, you can call DIRECTV at 855-567-1569.