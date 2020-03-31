22News is back on cable in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshires are an important part of western Massachusetts but for years people living there had to rely on TV stations out of Albany, New York for their local news and weather. But as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Berkshire County Charter cable subscribers are once again able to watch 22News.

People in the Berkshires are happy to be able to watch 22News again.

“It’s very important because we’re not part of Albany and Hampshire County and Springfield are of interest to us too, besides they do a lot of work in the Berkshires,” said Tom Unsworth of Lee.

“So disappointed when you left and just so thrilled to know that you are coming back,” said Barbara Unsworth of Lee.

The launch was made possible with assistance of U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Representative Richard Neal who helped facilitate the agreement.

22News flew SkyView22 over some cities and towns in the Berkshires Tuesday including Lee, Lenox and Pittsfield.

You can find 22News on Berkshire Cable Channel 14/1204 or Channel 16/1204.