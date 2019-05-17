22News Storm Team Weather Tracker recognized by local Advertising Club

(WWLP) – The Advertising Club of western Massachusetts recognized the animators, designers, and creators behind some of the area’s best advertising.

The Ad Club has been around for more than a century.

On Thursday night, they gave out 60 awards to creators for their work in photography, typography, design, and even social media.

“Really one of the goals for the ad club is to be an influence, and to celebrate all of the creative work coming out of here when Boston usually gets all of the attention,” said Robert Parker, creative awards co-chair.

22News won an award in the design category for our new 22News Storm Team Weather Tracker.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.