CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) A follow up now to our 22News Toys for Tots campaign. We caught up with some of the U.S. Marines who were processing your donations at Westover Air Reserve Base.

It takes a village to get toys from our lobby and into the hands of children in need. A village was at work at Westover organizing toys based on age and gender. The Marines giving us a glimpse… as to who will be receiving these holiday donations.

“Most of the Boys & Girls Club of the local Hampden are here, just about every Boys & Girls Club has toys to distribute. Most of the fire departments in Springfield right here, as well as numerous other organizations,” a Westover representative told 22News.

Now its too soon to tell just how many toys the Marines received as part of our Toys for Tots drive but they assured us that it was a generous amount.